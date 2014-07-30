* Ceasefire to allow firefighters to control fuel blaze
* French diplomats latest to pull out of Tripoli
* Fighting worst since the 2011 war against Gaddafi
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
TRIPOLI, July 30 Rival militias fighting for
control of Tripoli airport agreed on Wednesday to a temporary
ceasefire to allow firefighters to try to control a huge blaze
at a fuel depot hit by a rocket.
After a fortnight of the worst fighting since the 2011 war
that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, most Western governments have
followed the United States and United Nations pulling their
diplomats out of the North African country.
The French government said it had temporarily closed its
embassy on Wednesday, and evacuated 30 French nationals from
Tripoli just a few days after the U.S. embassy evacuated its
staff under heavy military escort across the Tunisian border.
Except for sporadic shelling away from the ceasefire zone
around the fire near the capital's international airport,
Wednesday was the quietest day in the capital Tripoli for two
weeks, with less smoke seen from the blaze.
For two weeks, two brigades of former rebels, mainly allied
to the towns of Zintan and Misrata, have pounded each other's
positions in Tripoli with Grad rockets, artillery fire and
cannons, turning the south of the capital into a battlefield.
"Many mediators have succeeded in convincing the militias to
stop fighting, at least temporarily," government spokesman Ahmed
Lamin said. "They are trying to get them to the negotiating
table, we hope they will agree."
It was unclear if the blaze at the airport depot that
supplies millions of litres of gasoline and gas to the capital
Tripoli was under control on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC)
which owns Brega Oil company which operates the tanks, said he
did not yet have any update on the situation.
Three years after the fall of Gaddafi, Libya's government is
unable to impose its authority on the brigades of former
fighters who remain heavily armed and often challenge the state
to make political demands.
On Wednesday, the eastern city of Benghazi was also quieter
after Islamist fighters and allied militia forces overran a
special forces army base in the city in a major blow to a
military campaign against Islamist militants there.
The self-declared Benghazi Shura Council forces, which
includes former rebels and militants from al Qaeda-linked Ansar
al-Sharia, took over the base on Tuesday after fighting
involving rockets and warplanes that killed at least 30 people.
Special forces troops and irregular forces loyal to Khalifa
Haftar, a renegade former army general who had launched a
campaign to clear Benghazi of Islamist militants, have withdrawn
to an air base outside Benghazi, his spokesman said.
Benghazi's main police station was also completely abandoned
on Wednesday morning, a Reuters reporter said.
Fighters from Ansar al Sharia, classified as a terrorist
organisation by Washington, have been blamed by authorities for
attacking the U.S. consulate in Benghazi in 2012 when the U.S.
ambassador was killed.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi; Editing by Patrick
Markey and Louise Ireland)