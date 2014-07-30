* Ceasefire to allow firefighters to control fuel blaze at
airport
* At least 75 bodies found in eastern city of Benghazi
* Fighting worst since the 2011 war that toppled Gaddafi
(Adds bodies found in Benghazi)
By Aziz El Yaakoubi and Ayman Al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI/TRIPOLI, July 30 Rival Libyan militias
fighting for control of Tripoli's airport agreed to a temporary
ceasefire on Wednesday to allow firefighters to try to control a
huge blaze at a fuel depot hit by a rocket.
Meanwhile in Libya's second city, Benghazi, at least 75
bodies, mostly soldiers, were found after two days of fighting
in which Islamist fighters and allied militiamen overran an army
base.
The past two weeks of fighting have been the worst since the
civil war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, prompting Western
governments to follow the United States and the United Nations
in pulling their diplomats out of the North African country.
Two brigades of former rebels, mainly rooted in the towns of
Zintan and Misrata, have pounded each other's positions in
Tripoli with Grad rockets, artillery fire and cannon, turning
the south of the capital into a battlefield.
But except for sporadic shelling away from the ceasefire
zone near the international airport, Wednesday was the quietest
day in the capital for two weeks.
"Many mediators have succeeded in convincing the militias to
stop fighting, at least temporarily," government spokesman Ahmed
Lamin said. "They are trying to get them to the negotiating
table, we hope they will agree."
France nevertheless closed its embassy on Wednesday, and
evacuated 30 French nationals from Tripoli, a few days after the
U.S. embassy evacuated its staff across the Tunisian border
under heavy military escort.
It was unclear if the blaze at the airport depot, which
supplies millions of litres of gasoline and gas to the capital,
was under control on Wednesday, although the volume of smoke had
lessened.
A spokesman for the state-run National Oil Corporation
(NOC), owner of the tanks' operator, Brega Oil company, said he
did not yet have any update on the situation.
Three years after the fall of Gaddafi, Libya's government is
unable to impose its authority on numerous brigades of former
fighters who remain heavily armed and often make political
demands of the state.
Benghazi was also quieter on Wednesday, after fierce battles
that led special forces to withdraw from the main army base in
the city the previous day.
The Libyan Red Crescent's Mohammed al-Misrati said it had
found more than 50 bodies inside the base. "We are trying to get
them out," he said.
At least 35 of the bodies were later taken to Benghazi's
main hospital, according to a Reuters reporter. Sources in the
city's hospitals said they had received at least 25 bodies from
fighting in other places.
The forces of the self-declared Benghazi Shura Council,
which include former rebels and militants from the al
Qaeda-linked Ansar al-Sharia, seized the base on Tuesday after
fighting involving rockets and warplanes.
Special forces troops and irregular forces loyal to Khalifa
Haftar, a renegade former army general who had launched a
campaign to clear Benghazi of Islamist militants, withdrew to an
air base outside Benghazi, Haftar's spokesman said.
Benghazi's main police station was also abandoned on
Wednesday morning, according to a Reuters reporter at the scene.
Fighters from Ansar al-Sharia, classified as a terrorist
organisation by Washington, have been blamed by authorities for
an attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi in 2012 in which the
U.S. ambassador was killed.
(Editing by Patrick Markey and Kevin Liffey)