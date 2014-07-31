* Tripoli fighting spreads to western city district
* Benghazi calm after military base falls to militias
* EU pulls out staff, following U.S. and U.N. diplomats
(Adds details from Benghazi, EU evacuates staff)
By Patrick Markey
TRIPOLI, July 31 Clashes with artillery and
rockets spread on Thursday into two Tripoli districts, where
rival militia brigades were battling over the airport in Libya's
worst fighting since the 2011 revolt that ousted Muammar
Gaddafi.
Nearly 200 people have been killed since the violence
erupted two weeks ago in Tripoli and also in the eastern city of
Benghazi, where a coalition of Islamist militants and former
rebels has overrun a major army base in the city.
Three years after the fall of Gaddafi, Libya's fragile
government and nascent army have failed to impose authority on
heavily armed brigades of former rebels who have become the
North African country's powerbrokers.
Fighting over two weeks has driven most Western diplomats
out of the Libyan capital, increasing international worries that
the OPEC oil producer is sliding toward becoming a failed state
just across the Mediterranean from mainland Europe.
Thuds of artillery, rockets and anti-aircraft cannons
echoed across Tripoli from early Thursday morning, a day after a
temporary ceasefire agreed by factions to allow firefighters to
put out a huge blaze at a fuel depot hit by a rocket.
There were no immediate reports of casualties from the new
exchanges. But the health ministry said on Thursday hospitals
had reported 179 people killed and more than 700 wounded in
fighting in the two cities since the start of violence.
Most of the fighting had been restricted to southern Tripoli
where warring factions have exchanged barrages between the
airport controlled by Zintan brigade fighters and enclaves
allied to their Misrata brigade rivals.
Clashes with Grad rockets also broke out in the district of
Seraj, Janzour, 17 km (10 miles) west of the capital, a Reuters
reporter said. Local Janzour brigades have usually been aligned
against Zintan in the past standoffs.
Firefighters were still working on Thursday on dousing a
massive fire ignited at the fuel depot near Tripoli airport
three days ago, the state-run National Oil Corporation said,
without giving details of how well the blaze was under control.
Western governments hope the warring factions can reach some
political agreement within the newly elected parliament that is
due to hold its first session on Saturday in Tobruk, two
parliamentary sources said.
BENGHAZI BATTLES
Once allies in the NATO-backed war against Gaddafi, the
Misrata and Zintan brigades have feuded in the past over control
of parts of Tripoli since the fall of the capital. But the
recent fighting is the worst in three years.
Zintanis, from the western town of Zintan, have controlled
the international airport since Tripoli fell. Fighting has
damaged the terminal and a control centre and has burned
commercial jets parked on the tarmac.
Clashes have also complicated the situation in Benghazi,
after an alliance of Islamist militants and former rebels
overran a special forces base in the city, forcing the army into
a retreat, local residents and army officials said.
Residents said there was little sign of army or police
presence on the ground in Benghazi on Thursday, two days after
Islamist fighters from Ansar al-Sharia and the coalition of
former rebels, Benghazi Shura Council, overtook the base.
The militant victory was an advance for Ansar al Sharia,
classified as a terrorist organisation by Washington. Ansar has
been blamed by authorities for an attack on the U.S. consulate
in Benghazi in 2012 in which the U.S. ambassador was killed.
Special forces have now joined up with air force units to
back renegade former army General Khalifa Haftar, a former
Gaddafi ally who once lived in exile in the United States and
returned to fight with the rebels in the 2011 uprising.
Haftar launched a self-declared campaign against Islamist
militants in Benghazi, but in recent weeks appeared to struggle
to make gains, residents said. A twin suicide bombing last week
showed how militants were intensifying their response.
Haftar gained support initially from many residents tired of
violence and assassinations, but others rejected him as an old
Gaddafi ally keen on enhancing his own power.
On Thursday, a city police station and the military base
were taken by militants, and they were also holding western
entrances to Benghazi, residents and local officials said.
Hundreds of families have fled their homes after a week of
clashes involving warplanes and helicopter gunships.
Streets were almost empty and there was the smell of burning
tires after demonstrations against militia violence. But most of
Benghazi was calm.
On Wednesday night, dozens of Benghazi protesters
demonstrated in several districts rejecting Ansar al-Sharia. One
armed group clashed with militants, and Ansar al-Sharia briefly
left one of the local hospitals under its control.
"Benghazi will not fall into the hands of these people,"
said Ali Salem, 27, a local resident. "Even if the army did not
succeed, then we will fight them."
EU EVACUATIONS
The European Union said on Thursday it had evacuated
international staff from Tripoli because of the fighting.
"Following the deterioration of the security situation in
Tripoli, the EU has decided to temporarily relocate its
international staff in Tripoli to Tunisia," Michael Mann,
spokesman for European Union foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton, said in an e-mailed statement.
"Our colleagues have crossed the border with Tunisia this
morning," he added. He did not say how many staff were involved.
Thursday's decision by the EU follows similar steps by a
majority of EU member states, the United Nations mission and
others with a diplomatic presence in Tripoli, such as the United
States and Turkey.
(Additional reporting by Martin Santa in Brussels; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)