* Depot with millions of litres of fuel blazing near airport
* Benghazi calmer after Islamist militants seize army base
* British diplomats prepare to close embassy in Tripoli
(Adds British navy evacuation)
By Patrick Markey
TRIPOLI, Aug 3 Libya's government said more than
20 people had been killed in the latest battles between factions
seeking to control Tripoli airport on Sunday, while fighting led
to a huge fire raging nearby at the city's fuel depot.
Rival factions allied to brigades from the towns of Misrata
and Zintan have been fighting for nearly three weeks over
control of the capital's airport in the worst violence since the
2011 NATO-backed civil war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
A steady stream of foreigners have been evacuated from the
North African state since the fighting began last month, and on
Sunday a Royal Navy ship took away around 100 British citizens,
families and others from Tripoli.
The city was quieter on Sunday morning except for sporadic
blasts. But eight gas tanks hit by a rocket on Saturday at a
fuel depot near the airport were still burning, sending a huge
pall of smoke up over the capital.
"Tripoli's hospitals received 22 bodies (on Saturday) and 72
people were wounded," Libya's government said in a statement on
Sunday.
"Mediating committees are still trying to stop the violence
and return Tripoli to normal. They have faced difficulties
because of the stubbornness of the militias attacking the city."
The Oil Ministry issued a warning that the burning fuel
tanks could explode and called on the Health Ministry to be
prepared in case of casualties.
Most Western governments have evacuated their embassies
after clashes erupted in Tripoli and the eastern city of
Benghazi more than two weeks ago, fearing that Libya is sliding
back into civil war.
Britain, one of the last Western countries to keep its
embassy open, said late on Friday that it would evacuate its
diplomatic staff to Tunisia and close the embassy on Monday.
Britain's ministry of defence said in a statement the Royal
Navy's HMS Enterprise arrived in Tripoli on Sunday to evacuate
British nationals and families. An embassy official said around
110 people were transferred to the ship.
Islamist-leaning brigades allied to the western port town of
Misrata have been attacking Tripoli airport with rockets and
artillery to oust rivals from the mountain town of Zintan who
have controlled it since the city fell in 2011.
Misrata and Zintan rebel fighters once battled side by side
to topple Gaddafi. But three years on they have refused to
disarm and their rivalry has exploded in a violent struggle over
who dominates Libya after the dictator's demise.
Libya's government and weak military have been unable to
control the armed factions, who often claim semi-official status
approved and paid for by ministries, and control huge stockpiles
of Gaddafi-era weapons, tanks and missiles.
Firefighters have been battling to extinguish the massive
blaze at the fuel depot that supplies Tripoli and that has been
hit twice in a week by rockets and shell fire.
Most of Tripoli has been calm, with fighting mainly
restricted to the de facto frontlines in the south and parts of
the west of the city. Fuel prices, though, have soared on the
black market as fighting has caused fuel shortages.
DEEPENING DIVIDE
Fighting with Grad rockets and artillery over Tripoli has
closed the airport and prompted the United States, the United
Nations and most European governments to pull their diplomats
out of the North African state.
Western governments hope Libya's newly elected parliament,
which is meeting in the eastern city of Tobruk, will create some
space for the warring factions to reach a political settlement
and a ceasefire.
But the sides are bitterly polarised around two loose
confederations of militias and their political allies, with
rival visions for a post-Gaddafi Libya.
The last parliament, known as the General National Congress,
was stormed numerous times by different militia brigades trying
to pressure lawmakers on political decisions.
Fighters from the mountain town of Zintan, including
ex-Gaddafi forces in the Qaaqaa and Al-Sawaiq brigades, are
allied with the National Forces Alliance movement led by a
former Gaddafi official.
Leaders of the fighters from Zintan say their brigades are a
bulwark against rivals they brand Islamist extremists trying to
control Libya.
The Misrata brigades are aligned with the Justice and
Construction party and the Muslim Brotherhood. They say they are
fighting to clean out remnants of Gaddafi's army.
Complicating matters even more, in Benghazi in the east an
alliance of Islamist fighters and ex-rebels banded together to
battle Libyan armed forces, seizing a special forces military
base last week and pushing the army outside of the city.
They joined forces when a renegade ex-army officer and
former Gaddafi ally, Khalifa Haftar, allied himself with regular
special forces in the city to launch a campaign to oust Islamist
militants from Benghazi.
Those Islamists, Ansar al-Sharia, are branded a terrorist
organisation by Washington and blamed for the attack on the U.S.
mission in Benghazi in 2012, in which the U.S. ambassador and
three other Americans died.
(Additional reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Susan
Fenton and Hugh Lawson)