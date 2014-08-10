TRIPOLI Aug 10 Heavy shelling resumed in the
Libyan capital Tripoli on Sunday after three days of relative
calm following more than a month of street fighting between
rival armed factions battling for control of the city's airport.
The North African OPEC oil producer is facing the worst
violence since the 2011 war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, with
more than 200 people killed. Many Western embassies and
international companies have evacuated staff members.
Southern Tripoli was covered by black plumes of smoke, with
artillery and rockets hitting areas around the international
airport, where two rival brigades of ex-rebels have established
front lines.
There were no immediate reports of casualties from the new
exchanges. But the health ministry said it cannot reach
hospitals because of power failures and gasoline shortages in
Tripoli.
"We have been trying to gather information and details, but
it is really hard to reach doctors," health ministry spokesman
Ammar Mohammed said.
A United Nations delegation has been in Tripoli since Friday
to try to broker a ceasefire between armed factions loyal to
Islamist-allied Misrata brigades and their rivals allied to the
western town of Zintan.
An official from the delegation, who declined to be
identified, said on Saturday that U.N. envoys were optimistic.
"The mission has already met several key actors and is still
fairly optimistic that a ceasefire can be obtained," the
official said.
"The delegation is very concerned about the humanitarian
consequences of the ongoing crisis if a ceasefire is not
achieved very quickly," he added.
PARLIAMENT
Libya's newly elected parliament has also called for an
immediate ceasefire, but the main Islamist political party and
its allies have opposed the fact that parliament has been
meeting in the eastern town of Tobruk, which they described as
unconstitutional.
"We recognise the parliament, but we don't recognise its
sessions in the town of Tobruk and all the decisions that come
from there," Ahmed Hadil, a spokesman of the Central Shield
brigades, one of the militias fighting to control the airport,
told reporters on Saturday.
Since the fall of Gaddafi, Libya's government has been
unable to control rival militias of heavily armed former rebels,
who once fought against Gaddafi but now refuse to disarm and
count on semi-official support from ministries or politicians.
Fighting since last month over the Tripoli airport involves
two loose factions.
On one side are Zintanis, including some former Gaddafi
forces, who present themselves as a bastion against Islamist
fundamentalists and the Muslim Brotherhood.
Against them are brigades from the western port of Misrata,
allied with Islamist political forces and other militias, who
say they are fighting to clear out remnants of Gaddafi's army.
In Benghazi, only sporadic gunfire has broken the calm that
has prevailed since a coalition of fighters called the Benghazi
Revolutionaries Shura Council overran the main military base in
the city 10 days ago.
The Shura Council is an alliance between a group of former
rebels and militants from Ansar al-Sharia, which Washington
blames for killing its ambassador in 2012 and classifies as a
terrorist organization.
South Korea groups Hyundai and Doosan
have suspended construction of a 1,400 megawatt
Libyan power plant in the town of Sirte because of security
concerns, the plant managing director and a town council
spokesman said on Sunday.
(editing by Jane Baird)