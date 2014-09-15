UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TRIPOLI, Sept 15 Forces loyal to retired Libyan general Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi threatened to bomb the eastern city's port unless authorities there closed it to cut off arms supplies to Islamists, a senior commander said on Monday.
Haftar's forces are fighting Islamist groups including Ansar al-Sharia for control of the port city, which is the main entry point for wheat and other food imports into eastern Libya.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by John Stonestreet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources