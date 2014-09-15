TRIPOLI, Sept 15 Forces loyal to retired Libyan general Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi threatened to bomb the eastern city's port unless authorities there closed it to cut off arms supplies to Islamists, a senior commander said on Monday.

Haftar's forces are fighting Islamist groups including Ansar al-Sharia for control of the port city, which is the main entry point for wheat and other food imports into eastern Libya.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by John Stonestreet)