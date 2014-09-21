By Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 21 Soldiers and police
have clashed in the last few days in southern Libya, near the
country's biggest oilfield, with ethnic Tibu fighters who had
been trying to smuggle in fellow tribesmen from Algeria, medics
and residents said.
Up to 12 people have been killed in the fighting, which
broke out on Wednesday and is symptomatic of the anarchy in
Libya, where the government is almost powerless to control
former rebel militias who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011
but now fight each for control and a share of oil revenues.
The fighting started in Ubari, near the El Sharara oilfield,
which was shut last week because of damage to a storage facility
at the Zawiya refinery in the north, which it feeds.
Residents said gunmen had attacked a police station in the
town, not far from the main southern city of Sabha, after the
border smuggling attempt failed. Around 27 people were wounded,
hospital medics said.
Some commentators on Libyan social media websites linked the
fighting to attempts by an armed opposition group from the
western city of Misrata to get access to the El Sharara field
after taking the capital Tripoli last month.
Libyan media have reported that envoys from Misrata-based
groups have visited several areas in western and southern Libya
in the past few weeks to sound out the possibility of
cooperation with local groups and tribes.
Misrata, Libya's third city, is home to some of the most
experienced rebel militias, as well as Libya's biggest non-oil
port.
But the city lacks access to oil, Libya's only source of
revenue for the $47 billion annual budget. Rival militias from
Zintan, who have been expelled from Tripoli by Misrata's forces,
control pipelines coming from the two southern oilfields of El
Sharara and El Feel.
Members of the Tibu minority, which has complained of
neglect, have blocked the El Sharara field in the past to demand
financial assistance or guarantees of citizenship for Tibu who
come from neighbouring Algeria or Niger.
El Sharara is jointly operated by Libya's state-run National
Oil Corp (NOC) and Spain's Repsol. El Feel, which has
also been blocked on occasion by other protesters, is operated
by NOC and Italy's ENI.
Since a Misrata-led rebel alliance took control of Tripoli
earlier this year, forcing the elected parliament and officials
to move to Tobruk in the east, Western powers and Libya's
neighbours have become increasingly worried that the OPEC member
is sliding into civil war.
The Misrata alliance has set up a rival parliament and
government, which have not been recognised by the international
community.
The El Sharara field was pumping around 200,000 barrels of
oil per day until the shutdown last week, and Libya as a whole
was producing 870,000 bpd, according to a senior oil official.
On Sunday, Ibrahim al-Awami, head of the inspection and
measurement department at the Oil Ministry, said Zawiya and El
Sharara remained shut, and Libya's output was down to 700,000
bpd.
