By Ayman al-Warfalli and Feras Bosalum
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 21 Soldiers and police
have clashed in the last few days near Libya's biggest El
Sharara oilfield in the south, while separate fighting erupted
in the west not far from the Zawiya refinery, residents and
medics said.
The violence came as video emerged on social media
purportedly showing a rival oil minister appointed by an armed
opposition group controlling the capital Tripoli giving a speech
at the oil ministry.
If confirmed this could mean the central government has lost
control of the oil ministry, potentially paralysing vital oil
exports over questions of ownership.
Apparently speaking from the office of the deputy oil
minister, Mashallah al-Zawie called on all Libyans for unity and
to reject "conspiracies", according to the video which could not
be independently verified. A spokesman for state-owned National
Oil Corp (NOC), located in the same building as the ministry,
declined to comment.
Libya has plunged into anarchy three years after the removal
of Muammar Gaddafi. An armed group from the western city of
Misrata seized Tripoli in August, forcing the elected parliament
and senior officials to move to the far east.
The Misrata-group has set up its own parliament and
government, which are not recognised by the international
community backing the largely powerless prime minister, Abdullah
al-Thinni.
In southern Libya, up to 12 people have been killed in the
fighting, which broke out on Wednesday and is symptomatic of the
anarchy in Libya, where the government is unable to control
former rebel militias who helped Gaddafi but now fight each for
control and a share of oil revenues.
The fighting started in Ubari, a half-hour drive from the El
Sharara oilfield, which was shut last week because of damage to
a storage facility at the Zawiya refinery in the north which it
feeds.
Residents said gunmen had attacked a police station in the
town, not far from the main southern city of Sabha, after a
failed attempt to smuggle fellow tribesmen from the nearby
border with Algeria. Around 27 people were wounded, hospital
medics said.
FIGHTING IN THE WEST
Some commentators on Libyan social media websites linked the
fighting to attempts by the Misrata alliance controlling Tripoli
to get access to El Sharara.
Libyan media have reported that envoys from Misrata-based
groups have visited several areas in western and southern Libya
in the past few weeks to sound out the possibility of ooperation
with local groups and tribes.
Misrata, Libya's third city, is home to some of the most
experienced rebel militias, as well as Libya's biggest non-oil
port.
But the city lacks access to oil, the only source of revenue
for Libya's $47 billion annual budget. Rival militias from
Zintan, who have been expelled from Tripoli by Misrata's forces,
control pipelines coming from the two southern oilfields of El
Sharara and El Feel.
Members of the Tibu minority, which has complained of
neglect, have blocked the El Sharara field in the past to demand
financial assistance or guarantees of citizenship for Tibu who
come from neighbouring Algeria or Niger.
El Sharara is jointly operated by Libya's state-run National
Oil Corp (NOC) and Spain's Repsol. The El Feel field,
which has also been blocked on occasion by other protesters, is
operated by NOC and Italy's ENI.
The El Sharara field was pumping around 200,000 barrels of
oil per day until the shutdown last week. On Sunday, Ibrahim
al-Awami, head of the inspection and measurement department at
the Oil Ministry, said Zawiya and El Sharara remained shut, and
Libya's output was down to 700,000 bpd.
Fighting was also reported in the Warshefana tribal area
west of Tripoli which the Misrata forces have been trying to
take for weeks. "The whole area including residential buildings
has been heavily shelled," said a Warshefana official. "There
are casualties," he said without giving a number.
The United Nations said it was proposing a meeting of the
parties to the conflict on Sept. 29 without giving the venue,
making a new attempt at talks after previous initiatives failed.
"There is a general consensus that the only solution to the
current crisis in Libya is through the convening of a political
dialogue that leads to an agreement on the institutional
framework for...the continuation of the democratic transition
process," the U.N. said in a statement.
