* Initial U.N.-brokered talks began this week
* But powerful militia groups not yet involved
* Pending ruling on parliament may hamper peace process
By Heba al-Shibani
TUNIS, Oct 1 The United Nations plans to hold
talks with the militias that have seized control of vast parts
of Libya, hoping to persuade them to withdraw from major cities
and avert civil war, the U.N. envoy there said.
On Monday, initial U.N.-brokered talks began between Libya's
parliament - which has been forced out of the capital - and
elected members who have boycotted the assembly and who have
links to a rival parliament that has set up in Tripoli.
Bernadino Leon, the U.N. special envoy to Libya, said a
second step would be to seek talks with the militias that now
run the desert nation three years after the uprising that ended
the 42-year-rule of Muammar Gaddafi.
"The United Nations will start talking to the militias in
order to try and solve the problems provoked by the presence of
these militias on the ground," Leon told Reuters in an interview
in Tunis.
He said the talks that started on Monday, in
Ghadames, a southern town near the Algerian border, were aimed
at getting a political process started, but the lawmakers
involved did not directly represent the militias who control
Tripoli and other parts of the country.
"The goals will be getting militias out of the main cities
as a first step ... and of course eventually to reorganize the
security in the country with an army," he said, adding: "Of
course we are very far from that."
After Monday's talks, Leon said both sides had agreed on the
need for a ceasefire, for humanitarian aid for victims of
clashes in Tripoli, and to work to reopen airports closed by
fighting.
There was no immediate reaction from Operation Dawn, an
alliance of brigades which now controls Tripoli, led by
militiamen from the western city of Misrata.
But, in a blow to the peace process, Libya's top Islamic
authority, Dar al-Ifta, which is close to the Misrata side,
urged a halt to the talks to wait for a Supreme Court ruling on
whether the House of Representatives was legitimate.
The court is supposed to rule next month but diplomats fear
it will not be able to issue an independent verdict as it is
based in Tripoli, controlled by the Misrata forces that oppose
the House.
Mohammed Rayed, elected to the assembly from Misrata but who
has boycotted its sessions, told Reuters he would abide by the
call of the Islamic authority. "We have to comply to what the
Dar al-Ifta has called for," he said.
The fluid situation in Tripoli has been worsened by a
separate battle in Benghazi where pro-government forces are
fighting Islamist militants.
One person was killed and three wounded when clashes broke
out between residents and the Ansar al-Sharia Islamist group in
the port city late on Tuesday, witnesses said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Feras Bosalum, Ayman al-Warfalli
and Heba al-Shibani; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)