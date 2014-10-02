* Elected parliament has fled Tripoli violence
* Lawmakers are based in five-star Tobruk resort
* Rival parliament has set up shop in the capital
By Ulf Laessing
TOBRUK, Libya, Oct 2 Trucks fitted with
anti-aircraft cannon, troops and cement roadblocks protect the
five-star hotel in Tobruk that is now the surreal last bastion
of Libya's fugitive parliament.
Holed up in the Dar al Salam seaside resort and pretending
that all is normal, elected legislators debate laws and plan the
future from the eastern city where they fled last month after
losing control of Tripoli and much of the country.
A thousand kilometres away across the desert in the capital,
a rival parliament sits, internationally unrecognised and made
up of members of an earlier assembly whose mandate has expired.
It is making its own decisions, taking over ministries and
staking a competing claim to rule the country.
Three years after NATO missiles helped overthrow Muammar
Gaddafi, North Africa's major oil producer is effectively
divided, with two governments and two parliaments, each backed
by rival groups of armed men.
After weeks of fighting in the summer, an armed faction from
the western city of Misrata took over Tripoli, driving out
fighters from the city of Zintan in the east who had set up camp
at the international airport following the fall of Gaddafi.
The conflict makes Western leaders fear that Libya is
sliding closer to civil war, far from the stable democracy just
across the Mediterranean from Europe they had hoped to achieve
when they backed the uprising against Gaddafi.
Now, having found shelter with their families, bodyguards
and aides in Libya's easternmost major city, Tobruk near the
Egyptian border, the beleaguered lawmakers attempt to conduct
business as usual.
Enjoying the backing of the international community,
deputies have thrown themselves into their work, discussing
public finances or approving measures such as the country's
first anti-terrorism legislation.
But in reality, the Tobruk lawmakers and their government
can do little to enforce anything outside their limited enclave.
The Misrata group have set up their own parliament in the
capital, reinstating the old General National Congress, and
naming a cabinet that also claims political legitimacy.
Unlike the Tobruk-based parliament, the Misrata alliance,
partly linked to Islamists, has consolidated its position by
taking over departments such as the foreign ministry and the
state television station.
The Tripoli administration, calling itself the "National
Salvation Government", has initiated a flurry of activities,
such as announcing aid for families in need, to shore up its
position.
Libya's top Islamic authority, now under control of the new
rulers in Tripoli, has denounced the elected House of
Representative as a "Tobruk parliament" that makes "dangerous"
decisions by calling on the outside world for help.
The conflict is part of a wider struggle in Africa's biggest
oil producer between competing tribes, cities, Islamists and
more moderate forces, which all helped topple Gaddafi but are
now using their guns to grab power and a share of the oil
wealth.
ESCAPE
For some lawmakers, Tobruk is not just somewhere to work but
the last safe place in Libya.
"I'm getting threats," said Eissa Alarabi, a lawmaker from
Benghazi, where pro-government forces have been battling
Islamist militants for months.
"I have brought my family to a safe place," he said,
struggling to make himself heard while other lawmakers' children
roam through the reception hall. A large TV blares in the
background.
The lawmakers' stay in the Dar al Salam hotel resembles an
all inclusive vacation package. They and their families get
three meals a day, paid for out of Libya's $47 billion budget. A
cafe provides juice and shisha water pipes at a swimming pool
next to a children's playground.
Officials from the 70-strong parliamentary administration
use a loudspeaker to alert MPs to sessions. When not meeting,
lawmakers can watch themselves on TV giving interviews from a
studio in the lobby next to a hairdresser.
NEW "CAPITAL" TOBRUK
Since the Misrata alliance took Tripoli, Libya has become
fragmented. Parts of the west and centre are controlled by the
heavily armed Misrata forces, leaving the elected parliament and
government a rump state in the far east.
In between lies Benghazi, which is being fought over by
Islamists and pro-government forces. Libya's impoverished and
neglected south is largely left alone, ruled by tribes which
also fight among themselves.
Misrata and Tobruk deal with other much like independent
countries, with the Tobruk parliament requiring special entry
permits for its area on top of the normal Libyan visa.
The Tobruk-based parliament broadly represents anti-Misrata,
anti-Islamist forces. But the lawmakers also have differing
visions for post-Gaddafi Libya, which makes it hard for the
United Nations and other foreign mediators to find any kind of
consensus.
The assembly should have 200 lawmakers but more than a third
are missing. Violence prevented voting in some areas while
elected lawmakers from Misrata and other cities refuse to attend
or cannot reach the remote east.
The House had more than 160 members present when it convened
in August but some have left, said Tripoli lawmaker Ali Tekbali,
blaming pressure on them from their communities. Now it's down
to between 110 and 130 but sometimes even fewer.
The shrunken house has at times struggled to find common
ground. Lawmakers needed two weeks to agree on a new government,
with deputies shouting at each other during one particularly
heated night.
There is also confusion over whether the assembly has allied
itself with Khalifa Haftar, a former army general fighting
Islamists in Benghazi. Deputy speaker Ehmid Houma said the
assembly rejected him. "We are against all armed groups outside
the regular forces," he said, sitting in the spacious hotel
lobby crowded with visitors.
But parliament has indicated a degree of support for the
general with some deputies reluctantly accepting they would be
doomed without him.
"They (the Islamists) would have come to Tobruk and
destroyed parliament," said Fathi al-Gabasi, a lawmaker. Haftar
has an air base in Tobruk, helping army forces in Benghazi which
lack heavy guns.
Gabasi believes the Misrata side will agree to talks, but
many lawmakers are preparing for a long stay in Tobruk, where
they have rented apartments for their families and put their
children in school.
Once a backwater, Tobruk now has 5,000 new arrivals, said
Faraj Yassin, a member of the local council. Deputies, their
entourages and the wounded from this summer's fighting in
Tripoli are packing the few hotels,
Flights to the city's tiny airport are overbooked. A British
company is building a high-security compound to accommodate
visiting diplomats from Tripoli.
Spending their days in the lobby cafe dreaming of a better
Libya, lawmakers such as Gabasi are emailing Western ambassadors
hoping for foreign mediation.
"I am optimistic that we can find a solution," he said.
But others feel abandoned by the Western powers that backed
the 2011 uprising.
"NATO left us with these people," said Tekbali, referring to
the armed groups calling the shots. He cannot go back to Tripoli
after protesters hung an effigy of him in the centre of the
capital.
Deputy speaker Houma said dialogue would solve the crisis
but Tekbali says the world should send weapons to help the
post-Gaddafi Libyan army.
"Misrata won't leave Tripoli," said Tekbali. "You need to
hit them."
(Editing by Patrick Markey and Giles Elgood)