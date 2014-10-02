BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 2 Seven Libyan soldiers
were killed and 50 wounded in a double suicide bombing and
clashes in the eastern city of Benghazi on Thursday, an army
commander said.
Two cars loaded with ammunition drove into an army
checkpoint near Benghazi's airport, killing three soldiers,
Wanis Bukhamada, commander of army special forces in Benghazi,
told Reuters. Four soldiers were killed in clashes with Islamist
militants in the same area, he said.
"The Majlis al-Shoura forces suffered big losses," Bukhamada
said, referring to a group of Islamists which has been trying to
take the airport.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
