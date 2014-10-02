BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 2 Seven Libyan soldiers were killed and 50 wounded in a double suicide bombing and clashes in the eastern city of Benghazi on Thursday, an army commander said.

Two cars loaded with ammunition drove into an army checkpoint near Benghazi's airport, killing three soldiers, Wanis Bukhamada, commander of army special forces in Benghazi, told Reuters. Four soldiers were killed in clashes with Islamist militants in the same area, he said.

"The Majlis al-Shoura forces suffered big losses," Bukhamada said, referring to a group of Islamists which has been trying to take the airport. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Janet Lawrence)