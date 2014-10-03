BENGHAZI, Libya, Oct 3 - At least 12 Libyan soldiers were
killed and 45 wounded on Friday in fresh clashes with Islamist
militants near the airport of the eastern city of Benghazi, a
medic said.
Special army forces allied to brigades of former general
Khalifa Haftar have been fighting Islamist brigades there,
including Ansar al-Sharia, accused by Washington of killing the
U.S. ambassador to Libya in 2012.
On Thursday, Islamist groups launched a new offensive to
seize the city's military and civilian airport, the last
government bases in the port city, amid the chaos gripping the
oil producer three years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
The Islamists have already overrun several army bases in
Benghazi.
A hospital medic said 12 soldiers were killed and 45
wounded. On Thursday 29 soldiers had already died, according to
medics.
Mohamed El Hejazi, a spokesman for Haftar, said the Islamist
offensive on the Benina airport located outside the city had
been stopped with the help of war planes and helicopters.
"They tried taking the airport, but we won't allow this," he
said.
The city was quiet by Friday evening, residents said.
Western powers are concerned that Libya will become a failed
state as a weak central government cannot control competing
militia who helped oust Gaddafi but now use their weapons to
dominate politics or a share of the country's vast energy
resources.
The elected parliament has relocated to the remote eastern
city of Tobruk after effectively losing control of the capital
Tripoli, where an alliance of armed groups hold sway.
The new forces controlling Tripoli, led by brigades from the
western city of Misrata, have helped install an alternative
parliament and prime minister.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, writing by Ulf Laessing,
editing by Gunna Dickson)