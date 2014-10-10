CAIRO Oct 10 Libyan Islamist group Ansar
al-Sharia hopes to seize the eastern city of Benghazi from
pro-government forces in the coming days but will not try to
capture other cities, its leader said in a video message.
Members of Ansar al-Sharia have been advancing on Benghazi
airport, the last bastion held by pro-government forces in the
port city. The militants have already overrun several army
camps.
Three years after the civil war that toppled veteran leader
Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is in anarchy. The elected parliament has
been holed up in Tobruk, east of Benghazi, since the government
lost control of the capital Tripoli to an armed group from the
west of the country in August.
Lawmakers and Western diplomats worry that Ansar al-Sharia
might turn its sights on Tobruk next, in a conflict which
threatens to break up the oil-producing country. The group was
blamed by Washington for an attack on the U.S. consulate in
Benghazi in 2012 which killed the U.S. ambassador.
"We will finish the battle (of Benghazi) in the coming
days," Ansar al-Sharia leader Mohamed Zawahi said, according to
a video posted on social media.
"Afterwards Benghazi will become a better place. We will
protect its sons," he said. "We don't plan to move this war to
other cities."
Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the
video.
Diplomats worry Libya is descending towards a failed state
as the weak government battles former rebels who helped oust
Gaddafi but now use their guns to carve out fiefdoms and seize a
share of oil revenues.
