* Benghazi caught in chaotic battle for control
* Islamist militant alliance facing army, renegade forces
* Western powers worry Libya sliding into civil war
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, Oct 15 Libyan army troops and
armed local residents clashed with Islamist fighters in the
eastern port of Benghazi on Wednesday, one day after a renegade
former general who backs the government forces vowed to retake
the city from the militants.
Libya's second largest city is caught up in a chaotic
struggle for control between an alliance of Islamist militia
groups and the army, which is backed by forces loyal to former
general Khalifa Haftar.
Gunfire could be heard in several Benghazi districts from
early morning, residents said. Hospital officials were not
immediately available to give details of any casualties.
Fighters from one Islamist group, Ansar al-Sharia, attacked
an army camp, one of the last bases still controlled by
government forces since militants drove army special force units
out of Benghazi months ago.
Later war planes, apparently belonging to forces allied to
Haftar, could be heard bombing suspected Islamist positions,
residents said. On Tuesday, Haftar had promised to "liberate"
Benghazi.
Three years after the fall of veteran strongman ruler
Muammar Gaddafi, the plight of Benghazi illustrates the central
government's inability to control rival armed factions who once
fought Gaddafi and now battle over the post-war spoils.
Libya's neighbours and Western powers fear the OPEC member
is heading for full-blown civil war as the weak government is
unable to challenge brigades of heavily armed former rebels who
now defy the state's authority.
The United Nations has started negotiations to bring an end
to the fighting among the various factions, but some hardliners
have so far refused the idea of any talks.
LOCAL ACTIVISTS
Among the rival forces in Benghazi are Haftar, a former
Gaddafi ally, and Ansar al Sharia, the Islamist group Washington
blames for the 2012 attack on its consulate in Benghazi, in
which the U.S. ambassador died.
Local Benghazi activists also called on Wednesday for street
protests against the Islamist militias, including Ansar
al-Sharia, which control parts of the city.
In some parts of Benghazi, armed young people were fighting
Islamist forces, who have set up checkpoints in the city and
operate at will in those areas.
Haftar declared war on Islamists in May but has had little
success with his military campaign as the army has lost control
of several camps and is facing an assault on Benghazi airport,
the last bastion of government presence in the city.
The government's grip on power across Libya has been sharply
eroded by the seizure of the capital Tripoli by an armed group
allied to the western city of Misrata, which has set up an
alternative government and reinstated the former parliament,
known as the General National Congress.
The internationally recognised government and the newly
elected House of Representatives have moved to the city of
Tobruk near the eastern border with Egypt.
The Misrata forces and the Islamist militants have dismissed
Haftar as a warlord allied to the old Gaddafi regime. He had
been close to Gaddafi until they fell out in the 1980s and
Haftar fled into exile in the United States.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Patrick Markey and Gareth
Jones)