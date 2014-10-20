BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 20 Libya's beleaguered
elected parliament has declared a formal alliance with a
renegade former general, as it struggles to assert some
authority in a country many fear is sliding into outright civil
war.
Three years after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, the
oil-producing desert state is in chaos, with Islamists and other
militias fighting for territory and influence and the regular
armed forces reduced to near-impotence.
One faction has seized Tripoli, setting up its own assembly
and administration in the capital and forcing the
internationally-recognised government to take refuge in the east
of the country.
Khalifa Haftar, a former general under Gaddafi, is one of
dozens of commanders of irregular forces calling the shots in
the country. Last week, his forces launched a new offensive
against Islamist militias in the eastern city of Benghazi.
The House of Representatives, Libya's elected parliament
which has relocated to Tobruk in the far east, has endorsed
Haftar's Operation Dignity against Islamists, giving him an
official role, parliament spokesman Farraj Hashem said.
"Operation Dignity is leading officers and soldiers of the
Libyan army ... Operation Dignity is an operation of the Libyan
army," he said late on Sunday.
The move appears in contradiction to past calls from the
House of Representatives for all militias to be disarmed to help
restore order and rebuild the state.
The decision to endorse Haftar might also worsen a conflict
between the House of Representatives, allied to the
internationally-recognised government of Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni, and the new rulers of Tripoli.
Both recognised bodies have been based in eastern Libya
since an armed group from the western city of Misrata seized
Tripoli in August and set up its own assembly and government
there.
The Misrata faction has denounced Haftar as a Gaddafi
loyalist who is trying to stage a counterrevolution with other
officials of the former regime. Haftar helped Gaddafi seize
power in 1969 but fell out with the former strongman in the
1980s.
Western powers and Libya's Arab neighbours fear conflict is
dragging the North African country towards full-blown civil war.
Last month, the United Nations launched talks between the
House of Representatives and elected Misrata members who have
boycotted the parliament and who have links to the rival
assembly in Tripoli. No progress has been reported publicly so
far.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Andrew Roche)