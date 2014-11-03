BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 3 Heavy fighting broke out
near the seaport of Libya's eastern Benghazi city on Monday as
the army, backed by forces loyal to a former general, attacked
Islamist groups, residents said.
Dozens of residents were leaving the city, heeding a call by
the army to evacuate the port area where military officials say
Islamists are holed up after more than two weeks of fighting.
A Reuters reporter saw the army deploying tanks and
artillery in Libya's second-largest city.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Feras Bosalum; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Catherine Evans)