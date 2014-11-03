BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 3 Heavy fighting broke out near the seaport of Libya's eastern Benghazi city on Monday as the army, backed by forces loyal to a former general, attacked Islamist groups, residents said.

Dozens of residents were leaving the city, heeding a call by the army to evacuate the port area where military officials say Islamists are holed up after more than two weeks of fighting.

A Reuters reporter saw the army deploying tanks and artillery in Libya's second-largest city. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Catherine Evans)