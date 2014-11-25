TRIPOLI Nov 25 An air strike hit the last
functioning commercial airport in Libya's capital Tripoli for a
second day running on Tuesday, residents said, as a power
struggle in the oil-rich nation intensified.
Three years after the downfall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is
being lacerated by rival factions, one of which has set up an
alternative administration in Tripoli after seizing the city in
fighting during the summer.
An armed group loyal to Libya's internationally-recognised
government, which has transferred to the east of the country,
claimed responsibility for the air strikes.
"We bombed the airport a second time," said Saqer
al-Joroushi, head of the air force for the group, which is
controlled by former general Khalifa Haftar.
Haftar has been using his war planes to attack targets
mainly in the eastern city of Benghazi, but recently also in
western Libya. His forces say Tripoli's Mitiga airport has been
used for military purposes by their opponents.
An airport spokesman said commercial flights to the airport
had been halted because of the violence.
The new government in Tripoli said several houses were hit
in Monday's strike, but said no damage was reported from the
second attack on Tuesday morning.
Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni lost control of the Libyan
capital in August when an armed group linked to the western city
of Misrata seized the city and set up an alternative government
and parliament.
Tripoli's main airport was damaged by the summer fighting
and has been closed since July, meaning commercial flights have
had to use the secondary airport, Mitiga, which lies to the east
of the city centre.
