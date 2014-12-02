TRIPOLI Dec 2 At least three people were killed
on Tuesday in air strikes on a town west of Tripoli carried out
by forces loyal to Libya's internationally recognised
government, which is in conflict with a rival force controlling
the capital, officials said.
The strikes targeted three locations in the Zawura city,
included a food supply storage area, a fishing port and another
unspecified target outside of the city, according to the local
authorities and a military official.
Libya is caught in a conflict between two rival governments,
one which is self-declared and was set up in Tripoli after
forces from group known as Libya Dawn took over the capital in
the summer, and another, internationally recognised government
which operates from the eastern city of Tobruk.
The strikes were carried out by forces loyal to the
internationally recognized government which is operating out of
the east since the fall of Tripoli, said a Libyan army
spokesman, but did not give more details.
"We officially claim the air strikes on Zawurah today as
part of our battle against terrorism. We had already warned
these places belong to operation Libya Dawn because they used
for illegal acts," said the spokesman, Mohamed Hejazi.
But the mayor of Zawura municipal council Haffed Jumaa told
Reuters the strikes were carried out by former Libyan general
Khalifa Haftar, who is conducting a campaign against Islamist
militants and has allied himself with Tobruk.
"The warplanes took off from Haftar-controlled Al-Watia
air-base" Haffed said.
He said at least three people had been killed in the air
strikes.
After the NATO-backed war ended Muammar Gaddafi's one-man
rule in 2011, Libya has struggled to reach stability. Former
rebel brigades who once fought side by side have now turned on
each other, aligning themselves with rival political factions in
a scrabble for control.
