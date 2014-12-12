* Sign of progress for internationally recognised government
* Former army general backs push to win back Benghazi
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, Dec 12 Police stations, prisons
and the local security headquarters have reopened in Libya's
eastern city of Benghazi for the first time in over a year,
officials said, after pro-government forces seized back part of
the port city.
Medics say around 450 people have been killed in a two-month
offensive by pro-government forces which has restored some sense
of normality in parts of the city, though fighting is still
raging in the port and other areas.
The return of order to some parts of Libya's second city
will provide some encouragement to the internationally
recognised government, which lost control of the capital Tripoli
to a group from the west of the country in August.
The government, which fled to the town of Bayda, east of
Benghazi, sees the return of policing as a sign of progress
towards ending the state of anarchy in the oil-producing North
African country.
Critics say its military gains were achieved only with the
help of a former army general, Khalifa Haftar, using aircraft
and artillery in densely populated areas. Army special forces,
backed up by Haftar's troops, have expelled Islamist groups that
had roamed unchallenged through parts of Benghazi.
Around five police stations, two prisons, the city's
passport immigration office and local intelligence headquarters
have reopened, security officials told a Reuters multimedia team
during an organized tour.
"We've resumed work at all police stations in Benghazi
except where fighting is ongoing," said Tareq Kharaz, spokesman
for Benghazi's security forces. A detective unit had also
restarted work.
Army special forces will accompany police patrols, which had
stopped due to ambushes, a spokesman for the force said.
Police stations had been closed for over a year due to
frequent attacks with rocket propelled grenades and other
weapons. Policemen and army officers used to keep a low profile,
hardly showing up for work after a wave of assassinations.
Ex-general Haftar started his own campaign against Islamists
in May. He uses artillery and planes from Libya's outdated air
force, though his opponents say he is backed by the United Arab
Emirates and Egypt, which are worried about the spread of
militants. He denies receiving their support.
Three years after the civil war that ousted long-serving
leader Muammar Gaddafi, rival militias have turned on each other
and two governments, each with its own parliament and army, are
vying for legitimacy in Libya.
The Libya Dawn group, which took over Tripoli in August, has
set up its own government in competition with that of Prime
Minister Abdullah al-Thinni, and both had planned to send rival
oil officials to an OPEC summit in Vienna last month. Only
Thinni's delegation got an invitation in the end.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)