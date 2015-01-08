TRIPOLI Jan 8 The United Nations envoy to Libya
on Thursday held talks with factions in the country's conflict,
including with a former army general carrying out a campaign
against Islamist militants, Libyan officials said.
Three years on from the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, two rival
governments are competing for control of the country, after a
group called Libya Dawn drove the internationally recognized
government out of Tripoli, forcing it to operate out of the
east.
U.N. representative Bernadino Leon has struggled to bring
the warring factions to the negotiating table, and a new round
of talks set for this week has been postponed due to
disagreements about details for the meetings.
On Thursday, Leon met representatives of the elected
parliament in the city of Tobruk and also with former army
general Khalifa Haftar, who is allied with the internationally
recognized government of Prime Minister Abdullah Thinni, Libyan
officials said.
"The UN special envoy to Libya Leon met the leader of
Operation Dignity and myself," commander of Hafter's air force
Saqet Joroushi told Reuters, referring to Haftar's command.
A member of the House of Representatives said Leon had also
met with the elected parliament's talks committee at Tobruk Air
Force base.
The United Nations did not confirm the meetings or give any
immediate statement.
The Libyan officials provided few details on whether the
consultations discussed a date for future talks.
Western powers fear the Libyan conflict will slide into
civil war as former rebel groups who once helped oust Gaddafi in
2011 turn against each other in a battle for power and a share
of the OPEC country's vast oil reserves.
Fighting between rival factions has spread to attempts to
control key oil ports, cutting off some of Libya's oil
shipments. A warplane from Haftar's forces this week bombed a
Greek-operated oil tanker anchored off the coast, killing two
crewmen.
(Reporting by Tripoli staff and Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi;
Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)