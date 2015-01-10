* EU calls Geneva talks last chance for Libya
* Western governments fear Libya instability spreading
TRIPOLI Jan 10 Libya's factions have agreed to
a new round of U.N.-backed negotiations to attempt to end the
conflict destabilizing the North African country three years
after Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in a civil war.
The meeting, announced after United Nations envoy Bernardino
Leon met rival parties in Libya, will take place next week in
Geneva, the U.N. mission said in a statement on Saturday.
Libya has slipped deeper into division since the August 2011
overthrow of Gaddafi, with two opposing governments and two
parliaments, each backed by competing groups of heavily armed
former rebel fighters.
"In order to create a conducive environment for the
dialogue, Special Representative Leon has proposed to the
parties to the conflict a freeze in military operations for a
few days," the U.N. said.
The statement did not make clear who would attend the talks
or give an exact date. But it said the meeting would seek to
address the formation of a unity government, drafting a new
constitution and ending of hostilities.
Abdulqader Hwaili, a member of the parliament in Tripoli,
told Reuters the Geneva talks would not be direct. But they
would include members of the rival Tripoli parliament and
elected House of Representatives, as well as from the two armed
forces of Libya Dawn and Operation Dignity.
"The talks in Geneva will be indirect because the two sides
do not recognise each other," he said. "If there will be chance
to hold direct talks, that will depend on the first round."
The governments of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Britain
and the United States welcomed the announcement of talks,
according to a joint statement issued by the U.S. State
Department.
The countries urged the parties "to engage seriously in this
process to avert a further deterioration in the humanitarian
crisis suffered by ordinary Libyans as a result of the ongoing
conflict, and to prevent the further erosion of Libya's
sovereignty and security."
Negotiators have struggled to bring the two sides to the
table during months of consultations because of their competing
demands. Fighting has also complicated attempts to broker talks.
"This represents a last chance which must be seized. Libya
is at a crucial juncture; the different actors should be in no
doubt of the gravity of the situation that the country finds
itself in," European Union foreign policy chief Federica
Mogherini said in a statement backing the talks.
After weeks of fighting in the summer, an armed faction,
Libya Dawn, allied to the western city of Misrata, took over
Tripoli, driving out fighters from the city of Zintan who had
set up in the capital after the fall of Gaddafi.
Libya's internationally recognised government of Prime
Minister Abdullah al-Thinni and the elected parliament now
operate out of the east. Most countries pulled their diplomats
out of Tripoli after the city fell to Libya Dawn forces.
Each faction claims the mantle of true liberators of Libya,
each brands its fighters the real army and each seeks
international recognition in a conflict that Western powers and
African neighbours worry will fracture Libya.
