By Tom Miles
GENEVA Jan 14 U.N.-sponsored talks in Geneva
between rival Libyan factions aim to reach agreement to form a
unity government, the United Nations envoy for Libya said on
Wednesday, as he tried to launch talks which only one side to
the conflict has formally endorsed.
The European Union has called negotiations a "last chance"
to resolve the crisis in Libya, where a standoff between two
rival governments and allied armed factions threatens to slide
into civil war three years after Muammar Gaddafi's demise.
"We are proposing an agreement and we are proposing a new
unity government to start solving their political differences,"
U.N. Special Representative for Libya Bernadino Leon told a news
conference in Geneva.
"The second goal is to stop the fighting. I'm sure you all
know that Libya is falling very deeply into chaos."
The talks are supposed to bring together delegates from the
self-declared government which took over the capital Tripoli
last year, as well as the internationally recognised government
of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni - and the armed forces
allied to the rival administrations.
The new rulers of Tripoli said their legislature had
postponed a decision over joining the Geneva talks until Sunday
because of concerns about how the negotiations were organised,
throwing the process into doubt.
Leon said the door would stay open and he was encouraged
that several municipalities allied to Tripoli had decided to
come. "It's not one camp that is absent, it's some people from
this camp," he said.
Leon added that he hoped the talks would attract parties
that were representative of the majority of Libyans, so there
would be no need for a referendum on the outcome.
The delegates who gathered in Geneva on Wednesday, and
appeared to mingle and chat amiably before posing together for a
group photograph with Leon, included four members of the House
of Representatives, the parliamentary authority behind the
internationally recognised government now based in Tobruk.
The initial talks may last until Friday and could resume
next week if the Tripoli faction decides to join, but further
rounds could continue in different locations, he said.
After "extensive consultations with different military
actors", Leon said he was hopeful that a comparative lull in the
fighting in recent days was due to the U.N. call for a
ceasefire.
"The fighting groups say 'We don't want to fight, we want a
political solution'," Leon said. "As early as next week we would
like to start talking to military actors in a conference
setting."
Leon said if the two sides agreed on a unity government, it
would consolidate the ceasefire by ensuring militias withdrew
and weapons were brought under control. If all parties agreed,
it might also start a constitutional and electoral process. "The
constitution is almost ready," he said.
