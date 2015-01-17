TRIPOLI Jan 17 An explosion outside the
Algerian embassy in Libya's capital Tripoli damaged nearby
vehicles on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of
casualties, residents and witnesses said.
Algeria and most other countries evacuated their diplomats
in the summer during fighting between rival factions who are
battling for control of the oil-producing North African state
three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Bombs exploded in November near the Egyptian and United Arab
Emirates embassies in Tripoli, which has been controlled by a
faction called Libya Dawn since the summer.
(Reporting by Tripoli staff; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)