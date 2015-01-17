TRIPOLI Jan 17 An explosion outside the Algerian embassy in Libya's capital Tripoli damaged nearby vehicles on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, residents and witnesses said.

Algeria and most other countries evacuated their diplomats in the summer during fighting between rival factions who are battling for control of the oil-producing North African state three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

Bombs exploded in November near the Egyptian and United Arab Emirates embassies in Tripoli, which has been controlled by a faction called Libya Dawn since the summer. (Reporting by Tripoli staff; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)