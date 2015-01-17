(Adds two guards wounded, details)
TRIPOLI Jan 17 An explosion outside the
Algerian embassy in Libya's capital Tripoli on Saturday slightly
wounded two guards and damaged nearby vehicles, officials and
residents said.
Algeria and most other countries evacuated their diplomats
in the summer during fighting between rival factions who are
battling for control of the oil-producing North African state
three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Two guards suffered minor wounds by the blast, officials in
Tripoli and Algeria's state news agency said.
Libya's recognised government, which has been forced to work
out of a rump state in the east, denounced the explosion in a
statement as "cheap attempt" to undermine U.N.-sponsored peace
talks which started this week in Geneva.
Tripoli is now controlled by a faction called Libya Dawn,
which has set up a rival government.
The eastern-based government is recognised by the United
Nations and Western powers. The Tripoli administration is not,
but still controls ministries, airports and some oil facilities.
The U.N. talks are aimed at forming a unity government,
ending hostilities and putting a transition to democracy on
track. But the Tripoli-based forces say the process had been
rushed, and plan to vote on Sunday on whether to attend.
Fighting over the country's oil infrastructure has closed
two major oil ports in the east and slashed Libya's oil output
to around 300,000 barrels per day from the 1.6 million bpd
produced before the civil war toppled Gaddafi in 2011.
Bombs exploded in November near the Egyptian and United Arab
Emirates embassies.
(Reporting by Tripoli staff; Writing by Patrick Markey and Ulf
Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)