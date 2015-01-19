BENGHAZI, Libya Jan 19 Libya's
internationally-recognised government has recalled retired
general Khalifa Haftar to army duty, officials said on Monday,
cementing its alliance with him in a struggle against a rival
administration claiming national authority.
The decision shows the increasing influence of military
figures in the official government and parliament, which has
been forced to operate from the east of the country since an
armed group called Libya Dawn seized the capital Tripoli in
summer.
Frustrated with the loss of Tripoli and lack of an efficient
army or police, the elected parliament and its allied Prime
Minister Abdullah al-Thinni have gradually built up a military
alliance with Haftar.
Haftar, a former general under Gaddafi, is one of dozens of
commanders of irregular forces which have refused to disarm
after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
In May he launched his own war against Islamist fighters in
the eastern city Benghazi.
But his warplanes have also attacked commercial airports and
a steel plant in western Libya. They hit a Greek-operated fuel
tanker in Derna this month, killing two seamen, after Haftar's
forces claimed it was carrying Islamist fighters.
A copy of an official decree obtained by Reuters recalled
Haftar and 108 other former Gaddafi-era army officers for active
army duty.
Haftar's air force chief Saqer al-Joroushi and lawmaker
Idris Abdullah confirmed the contents of the decree. It was
issued weeks ago but had not previously been made public.
Libya Dawn has denounced Haftar as a Gaddafi loyalist trying
to stage a counter-revolution with former regime officials.
Haftar helped Gaddafi seize power in 1969 but fell out with him
in the 1980s after a disastrous defeat during a war in Chad.
Haftar has said he only wants to rid Libya of Islamist
groups such as Ansar al-Sharia, blamed by Washington for a 2012
assault on the U.S. consulate which killed its ambassador.
In a video message in February he announced what some feared
was a coup, though that did not materialise. Later he demanded a
special council to run Libya. Haftar has also drawn support from
an armed group in the western town of Zintan which was blamed
for an attack on parliament in Tripoli in May.
Senior officers linkled to Haftar have also been given top
posts in the recall.
Libya Dawn says Haftar is supported by Egypt and the United
Arab Emirates, which are worried about the spread of Islamists.
He denies this but some analysts wonder how the tiny air force
is able to stage almost daily attacks.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Feras Bosalum and Ahmed
Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Roche)