TRIPOLI Jan 20 The United Nations on Tuesday
called on Libya's warring factions to maintain a ceasefire
agreed as part of U.N.-backed negotiations, amid reports of
continued fighting in parts of the North African country.
Four years after a NATO-backed uprising toppled Muammar
Gaddafi, Western powers fear Libya is sliding closer to civil
war. Two rival governments backed by allied armed factions are
locked in a power struggle.
The internationally recognized government of Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni and the elected parliament have based
themselves in eastern Libya since summer, when an armed faction
known as Libya Dawn took over the Tripoli, the capital. Libya
Dawn set up its own government and reinstalled the old
parliament, the GNC.
The United Nations last week held talks in Geneva with some
of the factions, including those representing Thinni's
government, and allies of Libya Dawn. But the Tripoli government
and its assembly said they would participate only in Libya.
Armed factions have declared a partial ceasefire, but the
rivals accused each other on Monday of renewed attacks near the
country's largest oil port, Es Sider. There were also reports of
clashes west of the capital Tripoli.
"The mission urges the parties to discuss and commit to
speedy concrete measures to consolidate the truce and tackle any
violation," the U.N. mission to Libya said in a statement.
Holding any agreement or truce in Libya is complicated by
the fractures in both sides to the conflict. Both are fluid
confederations of former rebel brigades whose loyalties are
often largely to their local regions, tribes or cities.
The Geneva talks were aimed at working on a unity
government, ending hostilities and putting Libya's
constitutional transition back on track.
The U.N. has said essential work is still to come, and the
mission is now consulting with the parties over a suitable venue
for more talks. But no date has been set.
In September, the United Nations held a first round of talks
bringing together rival factions in the southern city of
Ghadames, but little progress has been made. The myriad factions
and armed groups who fought together to topple Gaddafi have
since turned on each other in a chaotic scramble for control of
the country and its oil resources.
