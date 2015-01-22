(Adds central bank statement, video, details)
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI Jan 22 The United Nations on Thursday
condemned a reported attack on an office of Libya's central bank
in the eastern city of Benghazi, calling for an inquiry into the
incident that has complicated talks between the country's
warring parties.
The U.N. last week brought together in Geneva some of
Libya's rival factions in an attempt to negotiate an end to
their fight for control of the country four years after the
ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
On Wednesday, a rival parliament based in Tripoli said it
would suspend its participation in the talks, accusing troops
loyal to the recognized government of attacking the bank.
The official government, which has been forced to work out
of the east since an armed faction called Libya Dawn seized
Tripoli, denied this, saying its forces were securing the
central bank in Benghazi.
The incident at the bank, which has tried to stay out of the
conflict, weakened the Libyan dinar against the dollar on the
parallel market. The bank is controlling the country's vital oil
revenues and foreign currency reserves.
"The United Nations Support Mission in Libya condemns the
reported armed attack against the Central Bank branch in
Benghazi, a sovereign symbol of the Libyan State," it said in a
statement.
"The Mission believes that the establishment of an
independent commission of inquiry will contribute to clarifying
the circumstances relating to the incident," it said.
The Tripoli-based central bank denounced the incident as an
attack on one of the last functioning institutions. "This is
threatening one of the last defenses of the Libyan state," the
bank said in a statement.
But Adel al-Aujali, spokesman for the Benghazi branch,
rejected this, telling Reuters: "The seat of the central bank in
Benghazi is being secured by a marine unit."
A Reuters reporter could see damage to the bank building
located in the city center, the scene of heavy battles for weeks
between eastern government troops and Islamist fighters.
A video posted on social media purportedly showed soldiers
identifying themselves as members of a marine unit touring the
bank whose basement was flooded. Chairs, papers and broken glass
was lying on the floor, while gunfire could be heard outside.
Both conflict parties have been fighting for control of the
oil producer and appointed separate heads for the central bank
which held $109 billion in foreign reserves at the end of June,
the last published figure. Experts believe the figure has fallen
due to a slump in oil output.
Oil revenues are booked abroad on accounts of a state bank
to which only the central bank has access. About half of the
currency reserves are held in illiquid or rather exotic assets
such as equity stakes from Italy to Bahrain or Chinese bonds.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; Editing by Clive
McKeef)