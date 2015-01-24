TRIPOLI Jan 24 Gunmen opened fire on Libyan
police guarding a U.N. building in the capital Tripoli, killing
one officer, state media and the U.N. said on Saturday.
On Friday gunmen shot from a passing car at policemen on
duty outside the office of the U.N. development agency UNDP in
Tripoli, a state news agency and the U.N. mission to Libya
(UNSMIL) said.
One officer died of his wounds in hospital.
"U.N. staff were not involved in the incident," the U.N.
said in a statement.
Tripoli is controlled by a faction called Libya Dawn, which
has set up a rival government and forced the internationally
recognized Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni to the east.
The United Nations and most Western and Arab countries
evacuated their diplomats in the summer during fighting between
rival factions who are battling for control of the oil-producing
state four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Bombs exploded in November near the Egyptian and United Arab
Emirates embassies and last week outside Algeria's mission.
