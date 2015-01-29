TRIPOLI Jan 29 Libya's warring factions who
operate rival governments have agreed "in principle" to hold
future talks to end the crisis in Libya, moving the negotiations
away from Geneva, the United Nations said on Thursday.
Some of the opposing factions met in Geneva earlier this
month under the auspices of the United Nations, but key
representatives from a Tripoli-based government and parliament
stayed away, demanding the dialogue be held within Libya.
"There was agreement on the principle of convening future
dialogue sessions in Libya, provided that logistical and
security conditions are available," the U.N. Mission for Libya
(UNSMIL) said in a statement after another round of talks in
Geneva this week.
The Tripoli-based parliament, known as the GNC, would also
"end its suspension" of the negotiations, the assembly's second
deputy president, Saleh Mahzoum, said on Thursday.
Nearly four years after a NATO-backed revolt ousted Muammar
Gaddafi, Libya is in turmoil with two rival governments and two
parliaments backed by armed factions which Western governments
fear are dragging the country into civil war.
The internationally-recognised government of Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni and the elected House of Representatives have
worked out of the east of the country after another group, Libya
Dawn, seized Tripoli last summer, set up its own government and
reinstated the old parliament, the GNC.
Last week, the GNC said it was suspending its participation
in the U.N.-backed talks, blaming the seizing of a central bank
branch in Benghazi by Thinni's forces.
Thinni's government said the bank, which controls vital oil
revenues, was only being secured.
The precarious security situation in Libya was highlighted
on Tuesday, when gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in Tripoli,
killing at least nine people.
