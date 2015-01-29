* Libya in turmoil as rival groups hold talks in Geneva
By Tom Miles and Ahmed Elumami
GENEVA/TRIPOLI, Jan 29 Libya's warring factions
who operate rival governments have agreed "in principle" to move
future negotiations on ending the crisis from Geneva back to the
war-ravaged country, the United Nations said on Thursday.
Some of the opposing factions met in Geneva earlier this
week under U.N. auspices, but key representatives from the
Tripoli-based government stayed away, demanding the dialogue be
held within Libya.
"There was agreement on the principle of convening future
dialogue sessions in Libya, provided that logistical and
security conditions are available," the U.N. Mission for Libya
(UNSMIL) said in a statement after another round of talks in
Geneva. It gave no date or venue.
Libya, in turmoil since a NATO-backed revolt ousted Muammar
Gaddafi nearly four years ago, has two rival governments and
parliaments, each backed by armed factions which Western
governments fear are dragging the oil-producing nation into
full-blown civil war.
Underlining the precarious security situation, heavily armed
gunmen on Wednesday stormed a luxury hotel in Tripoli, killing
at least nine people, including foreigners, before blowing
themselves up with a grenade.
Libya's internationally-recognised government under Prime
Minister Abdullah al-Thinni and its elected House of
Representatives are now based in the east of the country after a
group called Libya Dawn seized Tripoli last summer, set up its
own administration and reinstated the old parliament.
The Tripoli-based parliament, the General National Congress
(GNC), welcomed the Geneva statement and said it would end a
boycott of the negotiations declared after Thinni's forces
seized a central bank branch in the eastern city of Benghazi.
Thinni's government said it was only "securing" the bank,
which controls vital oil revenues.
The GNC's second deputy president, Saleh Mahzoum, said each
side should now nominate four delegates for a resumption of the
main political talks which began last September.
"GOOD SPIRITS"
Despite the formidable obstacles in the way of forming a
national unity government in Libya, diplomats brought members of
Libyan city and regional councils together in Geneva on Thursday
to discuss ways to end violence on the ground.
U.N. Special Envoy Bernadino Leon said the participants were
working together "in very good spirits", even though many come
from areas that are fighting each other. Despite their
differences, they later posed for a group photograph and
spontaneously sang the Libyan national anthem.
One delegate from Tripoli told Reuters the meeting had
agreed to set up committees to build confidence by working
together on abducted and displaced people, the media, airports
and borders.
