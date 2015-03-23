* Peace talks extended despite fighting
By Ahmed Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, March 23 Eight civilians were
killed in an air strike near Tripoli on Monday, the U.S.
ambassador said, as Libya's internationally recognised
government pressed on with an assault to recapture the capital
it abandoned to a rival faction last year.
Four years after NATO warplanes helped dislodge dictator
Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has descended into chaos, with two rival
governments fighting for control, both fielding armies of former
rebel fighters and air forces that bomb rival territory.
The internationally recognised government has been based in
the country's east since being driven out of the capital last
August by an alliance of armed groups called Libya's Dawn, which
has set up its own rival government and parliament.
On Friday, the eastern-based government announced an assault
to recapture Tripoli, even as the sides are both attending
U.N.-hosted peace talks in Morocco.
Western countries fear a total collapse of central authority
in a country of 6 million people a short sail away from Europe.
Islamist militants, including fighters who proclaim loyalty to
al Qaeda or Islamic State, have taken advantage of the chaos to
establish bases, attack oil fields and enter central regions.
Forces loyal to the eastern government claimed
responsibility for the air strike in Tarhouna, a town south of
Tripoli, saying they had hit a military base. They also said
they shot down a jet flown by Libya's Dawn.
"Terrible news today from Tarhouna where eight innocent
displaced Tawergha killed in air strikes," U.S. Ambassador
Deborah Jones said in a tweet, referring to members of a
minority group, thousands of whom were displaced after Gaddafi
fell.
"This violence serves no one's interests," said Jones, who
is based outside Libya since most diplomats were evacuated from
Tripoli last year.
The eastern chief of army staff said in a statement its
planes had hit a Libya Dawn barracks, not a Tawergha camp,
demanding an apology from Jones.
But Mohamed al-Tarhouni, spokesman of the town's
municipality, said nobody had been killed in the strike which he
said had hit an empty farm near a camp of displaced Tawergha.
Jones and Louai El-Ghawi, an eastern lawmaker, said there
were reports that several family members of a colonel opposed to
Libya Dawn had been killed in Tarhouna in an apparent revenge
attack, but details were unclear. The eastern chief of staff
said Dawn supporters had killed eight members of the family.
Forces in the western Zintan region, where armed groups are
allied to the eastern government, said they had shot down a
Libya's Dawn jet trying to attack the local airport.
"Two pilots of the Dawn jet downed this morning have been
found," said Omar Matooq, spokesman of Zintan airport. "One of
them was found dead after suffering burns. The other pilot is
alive and has been arrested."
An official in the Tripoli administration backed by Libya's
Dawn said the plane had crashed due to a technical fault.
Western countries fear that the fighting could create more
room for militants from Islamic State, who have claimed
responsibility for several high-profile attacks since the start
of this year, such as the storming of a Tripoli hotel which
killed five foreigners and the beheading of Egyptian Copts on a
beach.
The United Nations has been trying to persuade the rival
governments to form a unity cabinet and agree on a ceasefire,
but the fighting and internal divisions on both sides have
undermined dialogue.
"There is a chance that we can make progress and have the
first names for a unity government this week. It is going to be
a difficult discussion," said U.N. Special Envoy Bernardino
Leon.
The eastern government has allied itself with Khalifa
Haftar, an army general who started his own war against
Islamists in the east in May. It has accused Libya's Dawn of
having ties to Islamists militants.
