GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
TRIPOLI, March 25 Five people were killed in the central Libyan city of Sirte in an apparent suicide bombing on Wednesday, a security source said.
Tripoli-based al-Nabaa television said the five died near the city's power station. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
SINGAPORE, March 28 Oil prices edged up on Tuesday on a weaker dollar, but crude continued to be weighed down by surging U.S. production and uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led supply cut is big enough to rebalance the market.