* Suicide bomber in Sirte kills five people
* Heavy fighting in Benghazi
* U.N. says brother of lawmaker kidnapped
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, March 25 Militants claiming allegiance
to Islamic State fought forces loyal to Libya's two rival
governments in the central city of Sirte and further east in
Benghazi, state media and military officials said on Wednesday.
In Sirte, Islamic State militants killed five members of a
force loyal to the government that controls Tripoli, a
Tripoli-based news agency said. The United Nations and military
sources said the attack near a power station on Sirte's
outskirts was a suicide bombing.
Fighters loyal to the Tripoli government, sent to Sirte from
the western city of Misrata, have clashed with the militants and
had set up checkpoints near the power station.
There was also heavy fighting between Islamists and forces
loyal to Libya's internationally recognised government, which is
based in the east in Benghazi, after Islamic State militants
claimed a suicide attack on an army post in the city.
"These suicide attacks show the expanding arm of terrorism
that is targeting all sides and that all Libyans stand against,"
the U.N. said in a statement.
War planes attacked suspected Islamist positions early on
Wednesday, residents and military officials said. Gunfire and
rocket propelled grenades could be heard.
Military officials had vowed air attacks on Islamists in
response to a suicide bombing on Tuesday which killed seven
people in Benghazi. Two more people had been killed by a rocket
hitting residential buildings.
Militants claiming ties to Islamic State have exploited the
turmoil in Libya, where two governments and parliaments fight
for control four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
Taking advantage of the security vacuum, just as Islamic
State did in Syria and Iraq, the militants expanded recently in
Sirte, taking over government offices, universities and a radio
station.
The recognised government has been based in the east since a
rival faction seized the capital in August and reinstated a
previous assembly, challenging the elected parliament which is
also based in the east.
Both rely on former rebels who helped oust Gaddafi and now
fight each other.
Islamic State militants have claimed several attacks
including the storming of a Tripoli hotel and the beheading of
21 Egyptian Copts.
The U.N. said two brothers of an eastern lawmaker, Abu Bakr
Said, had been kidnapped by an armed group in Tripoli. Said is
from Tarhouna, a town near Tripoli which was targeted by war
planes from the eastern government on Monday. Eight members of a
family were killed there, the U.N. said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Ayman al-Warfalli, Feras Bosalum
and Ulf Laessing; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Dominic
Evans)