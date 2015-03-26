SKHIRAT, Morocco, March 26 Libya's warring
factions need more time to agree on a unity government to end
growing conflict and chaos in the oil producer, a U.N. envoy
said on Thursday.
Two rival governments and armed factions are battling for
control of Libya and Islamist militants are gaining ground.
Last week, the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL),
mediating at peace talks in Morocco, said a preliminary deal
could be reached in a few days.
But fighting between the two rival administrations has
broken out again in the last few days, and the
internationally-recognised government based in eastern Libya has
announced a military offensive to retake the capital Tripoli.
"I was very realistic, and I said we were making progess,"
U.N. special envoy to Libya Bernadino Leon told reporters in
Morocco.
"Parties have welcomed the ideas we published, it does not
mean that they agreed on everything but we will keep talking."
The U.N. has proposed the appointment of a "presidential
council" including independent figures to try to resolve
conflict in Libya.
It has also proposed endorsing the eastern-based House of
Representatives as legitimate, a proposal likely to meet
opposition from the rival assembly in Tripoli.
Leon said the talks were going to be suspended to give a
chance for the Arab League to make a contibution to resolving
the Libyan crisis.
"We will resume talking as soon as possible," he said.
"Maybe next week."
