BENGHAZI, Libya, March 27 Forces loyal to a
rival Libyan government controlling the capital Tripoli have
withdrawn from frontline bases near the country's biggest oil
ports, a spokesman for an opposing force said on Friday, raising
hopes the ports might soon be reopened.
A Tripoli official said the internationally recognised
government and the rival administration, which have fought since
December over the two biggest oil exports in eastern Libya, had
reached an agreement to withdraw. He did not say whether troops
had been moved yet.
The move, if confirmed, might pave the way to restart the Es
Sider and Ras Lanuf ports which shut down in December due to
fighting.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Ralph Boulton)