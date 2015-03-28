TRIPOLI, March 28 A rival Libyan parliament based in the capital Tripoli has ordered the withdrawal of troops loyal to it from frontlines near Libya's biggest oil ports, a senior lawmaker said on Saturday.

The move raised hopes of a reopening of the ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, which closed in December when fighting broke out between forces loyal respectively to Libya's competing governments and parliaments.