By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI, March 30 A Filipino was killed and
eight people were wounded when a rocket hit the western Libyan
town of Zawiya, a Libyan official said on Monday.
A source with the forces allied to Libya's
internationally-recognised government, based in eastern Libya,
denied claims by officials in Tripoli -- which is controlled by
a rival administration -- that the eastern forces had fired a
Grad rocket in the direction of Zawiya or a refinery.
Libya is mired in a conflict between the two governments,
allied to rival factions fighting for control of the oil
producer four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
Mohamed Khadrawi, mayor of Zawiya, a town west of Tripoli,
said the wounded included three Filipinos, one African national
and four Libyans.
He said a Grad rocket landed near a car the foreign workers
had been travelling in to get home after work late on Sunday.
The Zawiya region has seen fighting between rival factions
since the official government said a week ago it had launched a
military offensive to "liberate" Tripoli using allied tribesmen
from western Libya.
Libya's official prime minister, Abdullah al-Thinni, working
with his cabinet out of the east since losing control of Tripoli
in August, told al-Arabiya television his forces were only 24 km
(15 miles) west of Tripoli.
He said the situation in Yemen, where warplanes from Saudi
Arabia and Arab allies have been attacking Shi'ite Muslim rebels
fighting to oust Yemen's president, was comparable to Libya.
"But the international community has not realised that," he
said. "We've demanded from the beginning a military
intervention."
Each side has attacked the other with warplanes. In
September, a Grad rocket hit a storage tank of the
120,000-barrel-a-day refinery in Zawiya, which supplies Tripoli
and western Libya with petrol.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Mostapha Hashem and Ahmed Tolba;
Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Roche)