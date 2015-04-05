TRIPOLI, April 5 At least four people were
killed and more than 20 wounded by a suicide bomb attack on a
security checkpoint east of the Libyan city of Misrata, a local
official news agency reported on Sunday.
Libya is caught up in a conflict between two rival
governments and armed forces who have attacked towns allied with
opponents. But Islamist militants are also increasing their
reach in the chaos since Muammar Gaddafi's fall in 2011.
One woman and her two children were among the victims of the
suicide blast at the checkpoint in Es Dada, east of Misrata, the
LANA news agency associated with the Tripoli government said.
Misrata is a power base for the Libya Dawn forces who took
over the capital Tripoli in the summer and set up their own
self-declared government and parliament in a challenge to Prime
Minister Abdullah al-Thinni's recognized administration.
Misrata forces have also been fighting on a second front
with militants tied to Islamic State in the city of Sirte, where
extremists and local Islamist militants have been expanding.
In a separate incident, warplanes from the recognized
government carried out air strikes on Tripoli's outskirts on
Sunday, targetting Libya Dawn positions, an air force spokesman
said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Libya's rival governments are backed by two loose coalitions
of former rebel brigades who once fought together against
Gaddafi but fell into internecine battles soon after the
NATO-backed uprising ended his one-man regime.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by John Stonestreet/Hugh Lawson)