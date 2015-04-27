UPDATE 3-Europe regulator says airlines' tech ban may compromise safety
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
BENGHAZI, Libya, April 27 Islamic State militants have killed five journalists working for a Libyan TV station in the eastern part of the country, an army commander said on Monday.
The reporters had been missing since August, when they left the eastern city Tobruk to travel to Benghazi. Their route took them through Derna, a militant Islamist hotspot.
Faraj al-Barassi, a district army commander in eastern Libya, said militants loyal to Islamic State were responsible for the killing of the journalists, whose bodies were found outside the eastern city of Bayda. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Larry King)
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
NEW YORK, April 5 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA will launch nonstop transatlantic flights from two more U.S. airports this fall, the airline announced on Wednesday, ramping up pressure on larger carriers to compete with the emerging low-fare airline.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 5 Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday he is selling about $1 billion worth of Amazon stock per year to fund his Blue Origin rocket company, and expects to spend about $2.5 billion developing a rocket capable of lifting satellites and eventually people into orbit.