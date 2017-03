TRIPOLI, June 22 Libya's self-declared government in Tripoli carried out air strikes on Islamic State militant positions in the city of Sirte, hitting a building where fighters had gathered, officials and witnesses said.

Officials could not give any immediate confirmation of casualties from the late Sunday night strikes. Witnesses reported they were accurate and said wounded militants had been transported to hospitals. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli and Ayman aL-Warfalli in Benghazi; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by John Stonestreet)