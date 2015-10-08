SKHIRAT, Morocco Oct 9 The United Nations on
Thursday proposed to a national unity government to Libya's
warring factions meant to end their conflict, but any deal must
overcome resistance from hardliners and pass a vote in their
rival parliaments to succeed.
Four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has
descended into a war between Libya's recognized government and
its elected parliament, and the self-declared rulers set up in
Tripoli last year in a battle for control of the OPEC member
state.
The U.N. proposal comes after months of on-off negotiations
between the two main factions. But delegates from Tripoli had
already balked at proposing names for the unity government
because they wanted more amendments to the initial deal.
Western powers are pushing for both sides to accept the U.N.
agreement, fearing violence has allowed Islamist militants to
gain ground in Libya and permitted illegal migrant smugglers to
take advantage of the chaos.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, writing by Patrick Markey)