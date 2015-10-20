BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 20 Warplanes carried out
air strikes on the Libyan city of Sirte targeting areas
controlled by fighters loyal to Islamic State militants, a
witness in the city said on Tuesday.
There was no immediate report of casualties or damage from
the strikes on Monday. Forces from Libya's internationally
recognized government have bombed Islamist militants in the
past. But an official was not immediately available to comment
on the Sirte attack.
Islamic State has made Sirte its base in Libya, where
fighting between two rival governments and their armed allies
has allowed Islamist militants to gain ground in the chaos.
(Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; Writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Janet Lawrence)