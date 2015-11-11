BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 11 At least 16 people have been killed in heavy fighting in the Libyan city of Benghazi between forces allied with the official government and Islamic State fighters, a military commander said on Wednesday.

Benghazi, caught up in fighting for more than a year, is just one front in Libya's multi-sided war involving two competing governments -- an official one in the east and a self-declared one controlling Tripoli -- and the loose coalitions of armed factions backing them. (Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence)