TRIPOLI Nov 24 At least five guards were killed and 16 other people wounded when a car bomb exploded a checkpoint east of the Libyan capital Tripoli, a security source said on Tuesday.

Libya is caught in a conflict between two rival governments and scores of armed factions that back them. Islamist fighters allied with Islamic State are also active in parts of the North African country. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Angus MacSwan)