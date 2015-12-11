TUNIS Dec 11 Libya's rival factions have agreed to Dec. 16 as a target date for signing a United Nations-backed national unity government agreement, the U.N. envoy said on Friday after talks in Tunisia.

The U.N. has been negotiating for a year to get Libya's two rival governments and armed factions to end their conflict. But hardliners have been resisting signing a deal and several past deadlines to sign have failed after opponents balked. (Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)