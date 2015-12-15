(Repeats story published late on Monday, with no changes)
By Patrick Markey and Ahmed Elumami
ALGIERS/TRIPOLI Dec 14 Fresh from a Rome summit
on Libya's crisis, American, European and U.N. officials are
confidently backing a proposed peace deal between the country's
warring factions to end chaos that has allowed Islamic State to
flourish.
Libyan delegates from different groups plan to sign up on
Wednesday to the agreement to form a unity government and seek a
ceasefire - a decision Western powers hope will create the
momentum to pull recalcitrant opponents along.
But if world leaders needed an indication of the multiple
challenges to implementing a deal on the ground, they need only
look at security arrangements in the capital Tripoli to see how
complex it could become.
With Libya having no real national army, at least seven
armed brigades are entrenched in the city, under semi-official
control of the defence or interior ministries, some supporting
the U.N. accord, others allied to political leaders opposing it.
More broadly, two rival Libyan governments - one based in
Tripoli and the other in Tobruk to the east - are backed by
coalitions of former rebels who fought together against Muammar
Gaddafi in 2011 but whose ranks are now fragmented along tribal,
regional and political lines.
Their loyalties often lie more with their commanders than
with a state that pays salaries to both sides in an attempt to
keep them in check even as they battle for control of the OPEC
nation and the oil wealth that drives its economy.
In Rome, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry joined European
and North African leaders at the weekend in promising aid and
called for an immediate ceasefire. They said they hoped a
majority of both parliaments would sign up to the deal and
others could join later. But economic and travel sanctions could
also be in the works for those who resist.
"The doors are always open to those who still oppose the
agreement. But those who continue to obstruct should be held
accountable," U.N. envoy Martin Kobler said.
Western officials now hope war fatigue, the growing drain
on Libya's economy and oil revenues, the promise of
international aid and the common threat of Islamic State will
help coax as broad a backing as possible for a new government.
"Things can go wrong, it's possible that it won't work,
it's possible it won't happen, but we think it will happen and
that it will work," said a senior U.S. State Department
official.
GUNS, HARDLINERS
Moderates from both the General National Congress (GNC) in
Tripoli and the House of Representatives in the east are
expected to back the deal, as well as independents and local
leaders. But each 200-member house has a number of lawmakers who
have boycotted their chambers since their election, making
judging a majority difficult.
Just how much support the U.N. accord has on the ground is
in question after factions within both parliaments and
governments rejected it as illegitimate and announced their own
proposal. The speakers of both assemblies have also resisted,
while other lawmakers are holding out for more amendments.
"We did not reject the U.N. draft, but we have our
reservations," said GNC lawmaker Mousa Faraj. "We want to
demystify some of the articles in the draft, so we can sign."
Still, analysts question how much control those inside a
new government will have over the men with guns and the
hardliners who have quickly turned to a show of armed force in
the past to stymie political decisions.
"The government of national unity will probably be weak,
with severe political challenges from hardliners and almost
impossible challenges from the ground, starting with the
humanitarian crisis and the looming fiscal collapse," said
Mattia Toaldo, at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
Since 2011, former rebel brigades backing competing
political factions have repeatedly stormed ministries in
Tripoli, attacked the parliament and even briefly abducted a
prime minister, actions all taken in the name of revolutionary
legitimacy.
Rival groups armed with jeeps mounted with anti-aircraft
cannons and rocket-propelled grenades clashed in street battles,
sometimes over personal feuds.
But since last year, the capital has been controlled by an
armed faction called Libya Dawn, an alliance of former rebel
brigades from the powerful port city of Misrata and Tripoli
brigades, including some more Islamist-leaning factions.
This has created an uneasy mix of armed groups including
those close to political opponents of the U.N. deal and some
units whose commanders back the peace agreement.
Misrata brigades have said they would be ready to protect
the new government. Spokesmen for two Tripoli brigades said they
were not involved in political decisions, but supported
dialogue.
"We don't know how various militias will respond and
whether they will allow the government to set up in Tripoli,"
said one Western diplomat.
'WHEELING AND DEALING'
Even if a new government is established, the process of
forging a ceasefire and securing cooperation among the more
powerful armed factions to build a new Libyan army will be
complicated.
Major forces in the country include the so-called Libyan
National Army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, a former Gaddafi
ally who has been named commander-in-chief of the eastern
government and has led his own campaign against Islamist
militants in Benghazi.
He is hated by forces in Misrata and Tripoli, who see him
as a remnant of the Gaddafi era. His spokesman said his forces
were not involved in politics, only in fighting terrorism.
Ibrahim Jathran, a federalist who has in the past pushed
for more autonomy for his local region, controls two major oil
ports with his Oil Facility Guards. His spokesman said he backed
the U.N. deal, and supported the eastern government.
Jathran's forces clashed before with Misrata brigades when
they tried to retake eastern oil ports from him a year ago. But
they have since had an informal truce with Misrata groups more
focused on containing Islamic State forces in nearby Sirte.
Western officials said the first step towards stability
would be to establish a unity government in Tripoli, before
moving on to building a national military to protect Libya.
"That's going to take time," the State Department official
said. "It's going to require a lot of political wheeling and
dealing within Libya, and steady, calm support from the
outside."
(Additional reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli in Benghazi; Editing
by Pravin Char)