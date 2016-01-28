(Corrects day of Tripoli parade in penultimate paragraph)
* Libyan backing for new government far from assured
* Sticking points included size of cabinet, army
appointments
* Recent incidents show difficulty of moving to Tripoli
By Aidan Lewis
TUNIS, Jan 28 A month after it was agreed in
Morocco, a U.N.-backed plan for a united Libyan government is
struggling to take off.
Efforts to push the hard-fought compromise through show the
enduring regional rivalries and power struggles that have
bedevilled Libya since the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.
While foreign pressure builds to tackle a threat from
Islamic State militants, Libya's internationally recognised
parliament, based in the east, has rejected a main article in
the U.N. accord as well as a proposed list of ministers.
A rival parliament in Tripoli has yet to make clear whether
it will participate and its chief has touted separate
negotiations without U.N. involvement.
A new government would need to move to Tripoli in order to
exercise power effectively but armed groups hold sway there and
brigades of former anti-Gaddafi fighters still settle feuds in
the streets with anti-aircraft cannon.
The conflict between the armed groups who loosely back both
political sides has left room for Islamic State to take control
over Sirte, Gaddafi's home city, and parts of the coast.
This month they attacked Libya's biggest oil terminals and
made the most deadly single raid since Gaddafi's fall.
"This government has to fill the vacuum" U.N. envoy Martin
Kobler said. "If the politicians are discussing problems day and
night and they do not act on the ground, those like Daesh
(Islamic State) will use the political vacuum to expand their
power."
BUMPY ROAD
Any progress was expected to be bumpy. Hardliners in both
camps rejected the agreement at the outset. Divisions emerged
last week in the Presidential Council, whose nine members were
drawn from different regions to steer through the U.N. plan.
One contention has been the proposed government's bloated
size and the question of how Libya's fractured political
landscape can be represented in a future cabinet.
Prime Minister-designate Fayez Seraj said the expanded list
of 32 ministers was the result of the "sharp political
polarisation and armed conflict". Critics said it pandered to
the wishes of militias and factions that have sought to
consolidate their power over the past five years.
One council member who refused to support the proposed
government, Omar al-Aswad, said he had argued for a "crisis
government" of just 10 members chosen on ability, but had been
overruled in a late-night backroom deal.
"The country is burning and citizens are desperate," he told
Reuters. "Some think that we should build a modern civilian
state based on justice and equality. In contrast, others think
in terms of private interests, based on regionalism."
Under the U.N. plan the eastern parliament, the House of
Representatives will be the main legislature. It will work with
a second chamber, the State Council, formed from the reinstated
General National Congress in Tripoli.
When it convened this week the House demanded a government
proposal with fewer ministers, although it backed the U.N. plan
in principle.
Its objection to a clause that would transfer power over
senior security appointments to the new government would also
need to be resolved.
The chances of this happening turn on the future role of
General Khalifa Haftar, a former Gaddafi ally who leads the
armed forces allied to the eastern government but is deeply
unpopular in the west.
If political wrangling drags on, pressure may mount from
Western powers anxious about Islamic State to back a unity
government regardless.
But that would create a risk that the Presidential Council
and its government become "a group of people who've been picked
and imposed by the international community," said Wolfram Lacher
of the German Institute for International Security Affairs.
SECURING TRIPOLI
One way to form a unity government would be to move to
Tripoli from Tunis, where the council is currently based.
But securing the Libyan capital is no small task. In the
past, militias have stormed government buildings, attacked
parliament and even briefly kidnapped a prime minister.
Though some forces have said they support the U.N.-backed
plan, senior political figures in Tripoli oppose it and there
are plenty of armed factions that could act as spoilers.
Several recent incidents have highlighted the risks.
When the Presidential Council paid a fleeting visit to the city
of Zliten after a car bombing earlier this month, it ran into a
group protesters who fired over their convoy.
When it named a committee to take charge of security the
prime minister of the Tripoli government said this violated
military law and ordered an investigation into its members.
Late on Tuesday one faction, the Tripoli Revolutionary
Brigade, paraded round the city in more than 100 police vehicles
before announcing that a government "imposed by the
international community would be considered an invasion".
"If the government enters Tripoli, it will have only one
possibility: throwing itself in the arms of militias or armed
groups," said Aswad, the council member. "The same scenario that
happened previously with former governments will repeat itself."
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli)