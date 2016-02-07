BENGHAZI, Libya Feb 7 Unidentified aircraft carried out an air strike on the Libyan city of Derna on Sunday, killing at least three people, an eye-witness in the city and a local television station reported.

Air strikes by unidentified jets happen often in Libya, mostly against suspected Islamist militant targets, including fighters loyal to Islamic State who have been present in Derna and have a stronghold in the city of Sirte. (Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Mark Potter)