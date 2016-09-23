* Haftar's forces say they will secure ports for NOC
By Aidan Lewis
TUNIS, Sept 23 Less than a fortnight after
forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar swept into four of Libya's oil
ports, tankers are loading, production has jumped, and momentum
has shifted firmly in the divisive former general's favour.
For Haftar's opponents, and for Western powers, the move on
the ports was alarming. Haftar and his backers in eastern Libya
have been in a stand-off for months with a unity government in
Tripoli, blocking any parliamentary vote to endorse it and
challenging the U.N.-mediated deal to unify Libya.
How Haftar and his allies will use control of the country's
major oil exports - whether to leverage political advantage
under that U.N. deal, or to extend military control across Libya
- is still uncertain. But risks to stability are clear.
"I think we have to regard [Haftar's] motives with a high
degree of scepticism," said a senior Western diplomat. "I think
there are significant risks to both the [unity government] and
the whole political agreement if this is allowed to drift in the
wrong direction."
For now, the West may be forced to accept Haftar's move.
After initially condemning the attack on the ports and calling
on Haftar's forces to withdraw, the United States and European
powers joined other countries on Thursday to "welcome the recent
transfer of the oil facilities in the oil crescent to the
National Oil Corporation (NOC) as well as the plans to increase
oil production and exports".
Some even see a chance for a breakthrough between loosely
aligned pro- and anti-Haftar camps that have battled each other
since 2014, setting up rival institutions in eastern and western
Libya and deepening the turmoil that has plagued the country
since late dictator Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011.
After Haftar's forces swiftly handed operational control of
the ports to the NOC, the NOC's early work to restore production
has been only briefly disturbed by a counter attack that was
repelled within the day.
NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said he hoped the concession of
control would lead to "a new phase of cooperation and
coexistence" between factions that have shut down most of
Libya's oil output as they competed for power.
Haftar himself, whose stature has gradually risen as his
self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) has waged a long, bloody
campaign in eastern Libya against Islamists and other opponents,
has softened his tone.
The move on the ports was aimed at "protecting national
resources" and ending a blockade that was starving Libya of
revenue and causing a financial crisis, he said in comments
posted online by the LNA. Western powers can "rest assured that
this operation is neither against reconciliation, nor does it
have any political goals".
Two weeks before the ports were seized, a Haftar ally
suspended his boycott of the unity government's leadership, or
Presidential Council, proposing a joint military council as a
way of breaking a deadlock over the future leadership of the
armed forces.
The Council meanwhile is working to present a new list of
ministers, as requested by Haftar's allies in the eastern
parliament. The Council's leader, Prime Minister Fayez Seraj,
has said he is ready to meet Haftar.
Analysts and diplomats also say Haftar's forces are thinly
stretched, still struggling to secure parts of the eastern city
of Benghazi where they have continued to suffer heavy losses.
The seizure of the ports was largely achieved through tribal
negotiations and timing, the operation launched on the eve of
the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
GENERAL'S LONG HISTORY
But none of this has reassured Haftar's opponents, who see
the one-time Gaddafi ally, freshly promoted by the parliament
based in the east to the rank of marshal from general, as a new
military autocrat in the making.
His history in Libyan politics worries critics. A one-time
ally of Gaddafi, he fell out with the dictator when he was sent
to lead a war in Chad, only to be captured and end up in exile
in the United States. He spent decades living in Virginia.
Haftar returned to help in the uprising against Gaddafi,
then reappeared again in 2014 on television in uniform to
present what he said was a plan to save the country. Later, he
launched an operation against Islamist militants and others in
Benghazi.
He has gained support in the east, where he is seen by some
as a saviour. But he is far from fully supported there. In the
west, particularly the port of Misrata, many Libyans despise him
as a remnant of the old regime and a would-be strongman.
Opponents now point to recent moves to extend control in the
east by replacing mayors with military men and cracking down on
dissent, and say they need to protect the revolution of 2011, if
necessary with force.
After taking the oil ports, Haftar's forces advanced to
within 150 km (95 miles) of Sirte, where rival brigades from
Misrata that are aligned with the unity government are nearing
the end of a campaign to capture the city from Islamic State.
Opponents fear Haftar allies in the west are laying the
ground for a move on Tripoli.
On Wednesday the Misratan head of a State Council, an
advisory chamber that was set up in Tripoli under the U.N. deal,
issued a statement condemning Haftar's oil port move and
claiming to assume legislative power from the parliament in the
east.
The statement appealed to "all honourable people of Libya
and its revolutionaries to resist the military coup" by
Haftar. It called on the unity government's defence minister, a
Haftar rival, "to secure areas under its control, especially the
capital, Tripoli, and respond firmly to any attempt to undermine
security and stability".
But with Misrata's own factions divided and the unity
government still struggling to impose its authority on armed
groups that control the capital, there may be little scope for
them to push back.
"I don't think the Presidential Council has many
alternatives or much margin for manoeuvre," said a North African
diplomatic source.
"It seems to me that they are in a position where they have
to move towards a negotiated, peaceful solution that brings an
answer for a population that unfortunately has lost all its
patience If not, a counter action could just serve to make the
opposing party even more popular."
