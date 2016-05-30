BENGHAZI, Libya May 30 A force that controls
key oil terminals in eastern Libya said it had captured the town
of Ben Jawad from Islamic State militants on Monday east of
their stronghold of Sirte.
Spokesman Ali al-Hassi said four Petroleum Facilities Guard
(PFG) fighters had been killed and 16 wounded in fierce clashes
in the coastal town. The PFG claim to be in control of Ben Jawad
could not be independently verified.
The PFG has declared its support for Libya's U.N.-backed
unity government, which Western states hope can bring together
Libyan factions to fight Islamic State.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis;
Editing by Richard Balmforth)